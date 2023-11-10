Showtime Wuhan

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 4 June 2020 – Achiko Ltd. (ISIN KGY0101M1024), a FinTech

company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange, has launched its product, Teman

Sehat (http://temansehat.co) and is currently conducting testing. Based on the

Achiko platform, Teman Sehat, meaning “Health Buddy” in Indonesian,

is a set of interconnected health-related applications, starting with Covid-19

test results capture and contact tracing. Initial acceptance testing has

produced encouraging feedback in Indonesia and Achiko plans expanded trials in

June 2020.

Upon checking in at a location, Teman Sehat charges a small fee. Those fees are

collected by Achiko and allocated to health care and quarantine facilities as

well as public education, subsidising tests for Covid-19. The result is

displayed on a temporary badge that verifies users’ testing status in order to be

able to proceed to safe areas such as boarding a plane, working at a food

processing plant, workplaces, schools and many other places. Achiko is looking

forward to being able to report market reach, average fees collected, testing

numbers and other key metrics over the next few months.

Achiko itself will not perform Covid-19 tests, and will work with partners

to organise testing, to help subsidise testing costs and to make the results

meaningful to places such as workplaces, airports, schools, aged care facilities

and many other locations where the risks and consequences of Covid-19 may be

hazardous.

Achiko’s platform approach has expanded from payments to innovations in

industry verticals such as e-commerce and Buy Now / Pay Later, wealth

management, gaming and other industries. The Teman Sehat ecosystem is an

example of how Achiko is responding to the current challenges and opportunities

in business and economy with a solution that aims to increase the benefits of

testing while also reducing or offsetting the costs of testing, quarantine,

education and healthcare.

Achiko is contemplating other applications to be included on its platform

such as telehealth, ticketing or couponing and is looking forward to building

and evaluating product extensions as time passes. The next steps will be to

extend Achiko’s contractual footprint in Indonesia and generate services on its

platform. Achiko no longer has a relationship with Trustscan Pte Ltd. and is

proceeding with an alternative set of solutions.

Disclaimer



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking

statements concerning Achiko Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve

certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could

cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

Achiko Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko

Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to

update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Achiko

Achiko (ISIN KGY0101M1024) is a commercial platform that creates win-win

outcomes for businesses and their customers who seek to entertain themselves,

connect and enjoy diverse and unique experiences. It is listed on the SIX Swiss

Stock Exchange (ACHI:SW).

The company’s platform enables people to pay for unique and useful things to

do and intends to be a place to be. It does this through an open API and an

extensible wallet platform, marketed directly to consumers and through

enterprises. Achiko is continuously adding additional services, both directly

and through partners, including e-commerce, consumer credit, savings and, most

recently, healthcare.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media

company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China’s

largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and

one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.

Further information can be found at investor.achiko.com.