Showtime Wuhan

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 4 June 2020 – Achiko Ltd. (ISIN KGY0101M1024), a FinTech
company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange, has launched its product, Teman
Sehat (http://temansehat.co) and is currently conducting testing. Based on the
Achiko platform, Teman Sehat, meaning “Health Buddy” in Indonesian,
is a set of interconnected health-related applications, starting with Covid-19
test results capture and contact tracing. Initial acceptance testing has
produced encouraging feedback in Indonesia and Achiko plans expanded trials in
June 2020.
Upon checking in at a location, Teman Sehat charges a small fee. Those fees are
collected by Achiko and allocated to health care and quarantine facilities as
well as public education, subsidising tests for Covid-19. The result is
displayed on a temporary badge that verifies users’ testing status in order to be
able to proceed to safe areas such as boarding a plane, working at a food
processing plant, workplaces, schools and many other places. Achiko is looking
forward to being able to report market reach, average fees collected, testing
numbers and other key metrics over the next few months.
Achiko itself will not perform Covid-19 tests, and will work with partners
to organise testing, to help subsidise testing costs and to make the results
meaningful to places such as workplaces, airports, schools, aged care facilities
and many other locations where the risks and consequences of Covid-19 may be
hazardous.
Achiko’s platform approach has expanded from payments to innovations in
industry verticals such as e-commerce and Buy Now / Pay Later, wealth
management, gaming and other industries. The Teman Sehat ecosystem is an
example of how Achiko is responding to the current challenges and opportunities
in business and economy with a solution that aims to increase the benefits of
testing while also reducing or offsetting the costs of testing, quarantine,
education and healthcare.
Achiko is contemplating other applications to be included on its platform
such as telehealth, ticketing or couponing and is looking forward to building
and evaluating product extensions as time passes. The next steps will be to
extend Achiko’s contractual footprint in Indonesia and generate services on its
platform. Achiko no longer has a relationship with Trustscan Pte Ltd. and is
proceeding with an alternative set of solutions.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking
statements concerning Achiko Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve
certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could
cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
Achiko Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko
Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Achiko
Achiko (ISIN KGY0101M1024) is a commercial platform that creates win-win
outcomes for businesses and their customers who seek to entertain themselves,
connect and enjoy diverse and unique experiences. It is listed on the SIX Swiss
Stock Exchange (ACHI:SW).
The company’s platform enables people to pay for unique and useful things to
do and intends to be a place to be. It does this through an open API and an
extensible wallet platform, marketed directly to consumers and through
enterprises. Achiko is continuously adding additional services, both directly
and through partners, including e-commerce, consumer credit, savings and, most
recently, healthcare.
Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media
company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China’s
largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and
one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.
Further information can be found at investor.achiko.com.