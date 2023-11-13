Hong Kong’s Creative Vibes Fuel Youthful Entrepreneurial Spirit at Tatler Gen.T Summit
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 November 2023 – Converging an atypical mix of corporate leaders, tech venture founders, style icons and cultural trend-setters, the Tatler Gen.T Summit was staged in Hong Kong for the first time on 9-10 November. The summit facilitated rich conversations and brought together Asia’s most influential young leaders from the fields of Web3 and AI, technology, arts & culture and sports, human sciences, F&B and more to ignite new possibilities. The success of the debut event marked the upbeat beginning to the event’s planned three-year run in Hong Kong.
