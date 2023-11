ToolsGroup Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Boston, MA and London, UK – News Direct – 14 November 2023 – ToolsGroup , a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, is proud to announce it has been named the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of Retail Forecasting and Replenishment (RF&R) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS).