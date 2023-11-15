Participating in a trusted ecosystem can increase a company’s profitability to 27% above industry average

Published: November 15, 2023

Software AG: Trust and integration are two key prerequisites for establishing an ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 November 2023 – In the current digital era, Taiwanese businesses should actively participate in industry ecosystems, rapidly share data and resources, and collaborate with partners and government agencies to promote innovative services. Software AG supports the Ministry of Digital Affairs in formulating a roadmap for Taiwan’s transformation into a digital economy. They were invited to share their experience in building the European cloud and data infrastructure project – Gaia-X – and pointed out that ecosystem-driven business models can yield profit margins even higher than their peers by 27%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.