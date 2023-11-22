AIA Singapore appoints Chief Marketing and Proposition Officer and Chief Technology Officer
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2023 – AIA Singapore is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Irma Hadikusuma as Chief Marketing and Proposition Officer with effect from 1 December 2023 and Mr. Peter Lee as Chief Technology Officer with effect from 20 November 2023. Ms. Melita Teo, currently Chief Customer and Digital Officer will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer designate at AIA Philippines with effect from 1 December 2023.