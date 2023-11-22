Molex Expands European Manufacturing Footprint and Capabilities with State-of-the-Art Campus in Poland

Published: November 22, 2023

  • New campus will facilitate timely product delivery of advanced medical devices and electrification solutions to customers in Europe
  • Significant investment expands Molex’s European footprint with up to 85,000 square meters of world-class manufacturing capacity
  • Strategic location provides access to manufacturing and engineering talent to support the creation of hundreds of new skilled jobs
LISLE, US – Media OutReach – 22 November 2023 – Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced a major expansion of its global manufacturing footprint with the opening of a new campus in Katowice, Poland. The facility’s initial 23,000 square-meter manufacturing space will serve as a strategic central location to help facilitate timely delivery of advanced medical devices for Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, as well as electric vehicle and electrification solutions for Molex customers. Future expansion of up to 85,000 square meters is built into Molex’s ambitious growth plans for the facility, further increasing Molex’s presence in Poland, adding to existing sites in Rokitki and Sulęcin.

