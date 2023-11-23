Medialink to join Anime Festival Asia Singapore for the first time
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 November 2023 – Medialink, the leading intellectual property (IP) management company mainly focusing on content distribution and brand licensing, announced its participation as an exhibitor in Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 (AFASG23), Southeast Asia’s largest and most followed J-Culture & ACG (Anime, Comics and Games) festival. From a 2-metre tall Jujutsu Kaisen inflatable to original merchandise from Japanese and Chinese anime titles, fans will be spoilt for choice with an array of photo opportunities and shopping options.