Jollibee UK Reports Robust Q3 2023 Growth Driven by Strong Consumer Demand

Published: November 29, 2023

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 29 November 2023 – Jollibee, the global restaurant chain celebrated for its flagship fried chicken “Chickenjoy,” announced robust Q3 2023 growth for its UK business. The company achieved growth of 50.5% in systemwide sales and 44.3% in same-store sales for Q3 2023, driven by significant transaction count growth and higher consumer demand from the increasing popularity of its bestsellers Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwich, and Peach Mango Pie.

