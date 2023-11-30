Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Encourages Collaboration Between the Thai Public and Private Sectors to Establish Robust Network That Instills Confidence for Investing in Startups
Supporting essential agencies such as NIA, depa, and the Thai Venture Capital Association (TVCA) is anticipated to establish a stronger funding mechanism.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, under the leadership of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, is partnering with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Thai Venture Capital Association (TVCA), and Beacon Venture Capital to host the “NIA x depa VC NIGHT” event. This collaborative effort aims to build a robust investor network and foster investment in Thai startups, preparing them to play a significant role in advancing the country’s economic and social landscape through the power of innovation.