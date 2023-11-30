WeWork Greater China Makes an Appearance at the 26th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium

Connecting Beijing and Hong Kong with Innovative Workspace Services Platform
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – WeWork Greater China, a leading provider of office space services in the Greater China market with a global perspective, made an appearance at the 26th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium. The theme of their keynote speech was “Connecting Beijing and Hong Kong through Innovative Workspace Services Platform”, and they were invited to participate in the opening ceremony and various themed activities. They shared their innovative workspace services and discussed how these services empower economic cooperation and seamless connectivity between Beijing and Hong Kong.