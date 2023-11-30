Zero-emission Vehicle Innovator Wisdom Motor brings the Gulf nations’ first 12-meter Hydrogen City Bus in new cooperation to support the UAE’s green mobility agenda

Cooperation adds the UAE and GCC region to the company’s global footprint
HONG KONG/ABU DHABI – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – As the world focuses on climate change in the coming weeks, Wisdom Motor, a technology company that designs and develops zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced a cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, to provide new green mobility solutions to the Emirate through its distributor EGME (part of the Al Fahim Group). Under this significant cooperation, Wisdom Motor joins other international brands to support ITC’s Green Bus Assessment Programme contributing towards the region’s proactive efforts to embrace sustainability.