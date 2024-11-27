Galaxy Macau Presents a Night of Timeless Elegance: “Galaxy Music Gala” World-Renowned Pianist Lang Lang Will Collaborate with the Macao Orchestra and Conductor Lio Kuokman to Perform Classic Masterpieces

Galaxy Macau presents Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra on January 19, 2025. This extraordinary artist will make his debut at the GICC.

Lang Lang is one of the most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts in the 21st century. The first Chinese musician to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lang Lang has topped global classical music charts with millions of albums sold and has seamlessly crossed into the mainstream music. Heralded by the New York Times as “the hottest artist on the classical music planet”

Lio Kuokman, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Orchestra, will join this show. He has successfully collaborated with many leading orchestras across the globe and has been hailed by the Philadelphia Inquirer as a “startling conducting talent.”

Macao Orchestra, Macao’s only professional symphony orchestra, continues to thrive.

Tickets are priced MOP/HKD 1,288/ 888/ 688 /488 /288 (*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform).

Date:

January 19, 2025

Time:

17:00

Venue:

Galaxy International Convention Center

Ticket Price:

MOP/HKD 1,288/ 888/ 688 /488 /288



*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform

Ticket Purchase Date:

12:00, December 9, 2024

Ticketing Channels:

Galaxy Ticketing, Macau Ticketing, Cityline,



Damai APP and mini program



To further cement Macau's reputation as a "City of Performing Arts", Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resorts ("Galaxy Macau"), is delighted to host Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra on January 19, 2025. Internationally acclaimed piano virtuoso Lang Lang will make his debut at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), Asia's new landmark for conventions and entertainment. With his captivating artistry and unparalleled technical brilliance, Lang Lang will deliver an exquisite evening of classical music. He will be joined by esteemed conductor Lio Kuokman, Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, to create a truly unparalleled classical music experience. Lang Lang is celebrated for his extraordinary virtuosity and profound artistic insight, earning him recognition as one of the most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts in the 21st century. The first Chinese musician to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lang Lang has topped global classical music charts with millions of albums sold and has seamlessly crossed into the mainstream music. Heralded by the New York Times as "the hottest artist on the classical music planet", Lang Lang continues to collaborate with world-class orchestras and conductors, breathing new life into musical masterpieces with every performance. His sold-out concerts worldwide provide unforgettable experiences for music enthusiasts. At the Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra, audiences will be treated to a selection of classical masterpieces that showcase Lang Lang's exceptional techniques and emotional expression. Lang Lang will perform solo pieces of Chopin's Mazurkas and then be joined by the Macao Orchestra under Lio Kuokman's baton for Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. The orchestra will also present Shostakovich's Festive Overture and Mascagni's Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, promising a musical journey that transcends time and space. Currently serving as Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman is also the Programme Director of the Macao International Music Festival, Chief Conductor of the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, and Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. Hailed by the Philadelphia Inquirer as a "startling conducting talent", Lio has successfully collaborated with many leading orchestras across the globe, including the Vienna Symphony and Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Macao Orchestra, Macao's only professional symphony orchestra, continues to thrive. It blends Chinese and Western musical traditions through the interpretation of classical and modern works, while regularly collaborating with world-class performers, conductors, and arts organizations to support Macao's development as a "City of Performing Arts". Galaxy International Convention Center, renowned for its state-of-the-art acoustics and opulent ambiance, provides a remarkable setting for world-class musical events. Following the resounding success of "Galaxy Opera Gala: With Plácido Domingo and Guests" on October 20, 2024, which received widespread acclaim, this upcoming performance further enriches Macau's vibrant cultural and artistic ecosystem. Guests are cordially invited to witness this world-class artistic celebration, immerse themselves in the beauty of symphonic music, and experience a profound connection between music and the soul. Tickets for Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra will be publicly on sale on December 9, 12pm via Galaxy Ticketing, Macau Ticketing, Cityline, Damai APP and mini program.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

