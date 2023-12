Dynamic Dialogues and Keynotes by 29 Medical Experts

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 December 2023 –The second edition of the All-Women Healthcare Symposium, hosted by Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ) in collaboration with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and the Malaysia Menopause Society (MMS), recently concluded at the Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel. The theme of this year’s signature symposium focused on healthcare innovations for women in midlife and beyond.