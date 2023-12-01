The first-ever ‘GBA Creative Night’ commences on November 28

Local design organisations showcase diverse strengths and capabilities to build Greater Bay Area exchange platform to foster business opportunities for the design industry Exhibition at the HKDC Design & Fashion Base will run for seven days with free public entry during November 29 to December 4, 2023
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2023 – Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and with the steer and support from Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the Lead Sponsor, the first-ever ‘GBA Creative Night’ officially launched on November 28. ‘GBA Creative Night’ kicked off a series of activities aimed at establishing the HKDC Design and Fashion Base as a design and fashion hub and platform for industry exchange within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to stimulate business opportunities. The event brought together various associations in the Hong Kong design industry, including Hong Kong Designers Association, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Animation & Cultural Association, and Fashion Farm Foundation which, together with the selected projects of HKDC, showcased exceptional creative achievements and diverse design capabilities the city can offer.