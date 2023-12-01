INDUK KUD and SCash Global Launch Pioneering Digital Project for Indonesian Farmers and Fishermen

Nationwide digital initiative empowers Indonesian farmers and fishermen
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 1 December 2023 – In the spirit of unity, growth and innovation, INDUK KUD and SCash Global launched a www.scashglobal.com/UFarm: a nationwide digital initiative designed to empower Indonesian farmers and fishermen. The partnership, which melds local expertise with advanced technology, aims to provide direct market access and digital solutions to agricultural and marine products for 13 million members and their families.