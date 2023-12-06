Over 800 local and international academics and scientists attended the InnoHK Summit 2023

Showcasing the latest developments in life sciences, AI and robotics, paving way to Hong Kong as an international science and research hub
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2023 – Organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC), InnoHK Summit 2023 was held successfully in Hong Kong Science Park today (December 6), attracting over 800 world-class academics, scientists, representatives of renowned institutes and industry leaders from Hong Kong and around the world. Under the theme of “From Collaborative Research to Real World Impact”, the Summit aims to showcase the latest innovation and technology (I&T) developments and breakthroughs of InnoHK, Hong Kong’s leading role as a global research collaboration hub, and its strengths in commercialisation and talent development.