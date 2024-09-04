Wide variety of creative new AR, VR, and MR technologies and products revealed, to acclaim

Taiwan’s XR Startups Shine at AWE Asia 2024 in Singapore

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 September 2024– Taiwan’s official XR EXPRESS project highlighted technology and products from four XR startups at AWE Asia 2024 in Singapore from August 26-28, 2024. These companies are experts in XR (Extended Reality) fields, including; AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), and MR (Mixed Reality). The chosen Taiwanese startups were TianYen, LightGen, Barking Dog Technology, and MomentX. The XR EXPRESS TW program is a government project advised by Taiwan’s National Development Council (NDC).LightGen’s digital twin world system stitches the virtual world with the real world. The high degree of integration of virtual objects with reality brings a tangible “what you see is what you get” process to AR. Applications include education and training, exhibition hall navigation, amusement park multiplayer entertainment, and more.“Seeing so many innovative applications of Mixed Reality from international companies at AWE Asia, we were very happy to participate, and we look forward to more business cooperation,” said LightGen’s Business Development Manager, Ray Chen.With over a decade of expertise in international interactive new media technology, TianYen applies mixed reality projection, holographic display technology, interactive projection mapping, and AR to diverse fields including exhibitions, entertainment, corporate training, retail, and advertising. For example, TianYen’s mixed reality projection system and projection mapping technology can be used to create eye-catching exhibition displays, enhancing visitor engagement and experience, transforming an exhibition booth into a focal point.“Participating in AWE showcased our mixed reality light and shadow technology, receiving significant attention,” said David Ni, CEO of TianYen. “We are committed to advancing global digital creative technology and collaborating with more international partners.”MomentX’s comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) platform features: An advanced conversational AI engine with context-aware multi-turn dialogue capabilities powered by Large Language Model (LLM) support; Virtual human technology supporting Vtuber Avatars and 3D virtual humans; and precise directional audio capture and user gesture recognition.James Jin-Wei Lee, Founder and CEO of MomentX, said: “The distinguishing feature of our AI Agent virtual human is its ability to provide a consistent user experience across smart devices and XR environments. We’re delighted that this exhibition allowed us to explore business opportunities with a diverse range of industry players and business owners”.The company’s technology has cross-platform compatibility across web, mobile applications, touch screens, and MR environments, and robust integration for easy connectivity with enterprise systems. The hybrid cloud and edge architecture ensures scalability and low latency.Barking Dog’s “AI Amaze” virtual human service platform offers a comprehensive AI+XR solution to enhance enterprise efficiency, reduce costs, and engage target audiences. It supports cross-platform devices and provides real-time, AI-generated virtual human services, backed by a dedicated knowledge base. Customer data is collected for precision marketing and management, driving revenue and savings.The company’s J7EF Plus smart glasses feature 6-direction gesture recognition for touchless control on Android devices. The Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor enhances spatial information by detecting object distances and helping to divide scenes into zones, thus enabling innovative AR smart spaces.Applications of Barking Dog’s XR+AI technology include: tourism guidance, business promotion, marketing interaction and customer service, education, training, and personal assistance.The innovative new technology Taiwan’s XR startups revealed for this rapidly-expanding and developing field helped them attract great interest at the event. They made strong connections with many potential new customers, and strengthened bonds with existing partners.“Having the opportunity to showcase AI hybrid AR technology at this XR exhibition platform is truly exciting,” commented Vince Xu, Senior Manager of Barking Dog. “The chance to interact with major industry players on-site also opens up more potential business opportunities for us.”Hashtag: #technology #AR #VR #MR

About LightGen

Light Generation Co., Ltd. (LightGen) is committed to the research and development of laser beam scanning LBS AR service systems, exclusive light decoding positioning technology, and the establishment of physical spaces, vehicles (mobile phones, glasses, robots), virtual The object co-ordinate platform develops a digital twin world editor to quickly connect game development and commercial business in the augmented environment, becoming the best entrance to the digital twin world.

https://www.lig.com.tw/en/



About Barking Dog

Barking Dog Technology Inc, known for developing XR+AI integrated interactive content, was established six years ago. Recently, the company launched the “AI Amaze Ambassador” virtual human service platform, incorporating the latest ChatGPT generative language model technology. Using a proprietary vector retrieval architecture, the company has developed AI intelligent customer service applications suitable for a wide range of uses, including tourism guidance, business promotion, marketing interaction, customer service, education and training, and personal assistance.

https://www.barkingdog.ai/en



About MomentX

MomentX is a Taiwan-based startup founded in 2024, headquartered in Taipei. The company focuses on developing a SaaS platform for generative AI and conversational AI agents, aiming to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to easily deploy web and virtual human AI agents. MomentX’s mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and humans and organizations in an era of rapid technological advancement, allowing more people to quickly and easily leverage new technologies. The company’s vision is to empower one million SMEs to deploy AI agents by 2026.

https://www.momentx.co/



About TianYen

TianYen is active not only in media advertising, arts and fashion, but also in culinary tourism, high-profile events, high-end parties, and commercial space design. The company crafts a unique “Mixed Reality Metaverse” for users, ensuring every interaction is unforgettable. TianYen pioneers cutting-edge technological marketing strategies that make client brands stand out.

https://www.tianyen.com/



About XR EXPRESS TW

XR EXPRESS TW is a governmental project advised by the National Development Council (NDC) of Taiwan as part of its industrial innovation drive. The goal is to optimize the country’s XR ecosystem and strengthen global connections. The Taiwan Association for Virtual and Augmented Reality (TAVAR), the largest XR association in Taiwan, plays the key executive role in the project. XR EXPRESS brings together the dreamers, gathers the forces of creativity, and builds a platform where the impossible can be achieved. On this journey, XR EXPRESS will engage with the world, elevate to a higher plane, and explore the universe without limitations. The vision: Bound for innovation, move without limitation.

https://www.xrexpress.tw/

