SEMODU AG – subsidiary WANDWALL PLC (Dublin) publishes international application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT)

MUNICH, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 15 December 2023 – WANDWALL PLC, a subsidiary of SEMODU AG, announced today that the application for a comprehensive world patent for a large number of countries was published on 30 November.The patent application was published via the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). In addition to team members from WANDWALL PLC and SEMODU AG, experts and scientists from PATEV Associates GmbH & Co. KG have also been involved. To date, WANDWALL PLC has invested well over three million euros in the development of the completely new technologies. The legal support is provided by MFG Patentanwälte Meyer Wildhagen Meggle Freund Gerhard PartG mbB.WANDWALL PLC develops partially AI-based systems for the home of the future. The applications should make it possible in future to combine IOT components and smart home technologies in a standardised building operating system for buildings based on a modular design. However, the core of the development is revolutionary and groundbreaking:The focus is on the user of the respective room, who can create an entirely new sense of space with the help of newly conceived hardware equipment and supplemented by user-friendly software systems. The technology is flanked by AI elements that enable the user to utilise rooms for different purposes or to transport their user profile across rooms and building boundaries worldwide with the help of smart contracts.According to preliminary estimates, the market potential for this product amounts to several billion USD by 2030.In the next stage of development, which involves the integration of hardware components into the industrially manufactured building modules, a global market leader in the field of electronics will be involved with immediate effect.SEMODU AG holds a 48 per cent stake in WANDWALL PLC.Hashtag: #SemoduAG

