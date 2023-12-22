Fashion Icon Rihanna Makes Power Move, Unleashing a Global Fashion Sensation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 December 2023 – As the year 2023 draws to a close, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong continues to make waves with exciting announcements. Following the addition of wax figures of international Canadian singer Justin Bieber and renowned Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, today Madame Tussauds Hong Kong proudly welcomes another international superstar – the globally acclaimed singer Rihanna.