MDRT and the MDRT Foundation Donate to Aidha and Make-a-Wish Singapore

Published: December 22, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 December 2023 – In support of MDRT’s membership and in the spirit of giving, representatives from MDRT and the MDRT Foundation – the charitable arm of MDRT – donated 13,000 SGD each to both Aidha™ and Make-a-Wish® Singapore. The contributions further demonstrate the MDRT Foundation’s mission of generosity, service, and impact worldwide.

