CUHK Empowers Future Scholars: Transformative Opportunities and Generous Support in MPhil/PhD Studies
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 January 2024 – In celebrating its 60th Anniversary, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) takes great pride in showcasing its unwavering commitment to research excellence in its postgraduate programmes. With a distinguished faculty of renowned experts and scholars, CUHK pushes the boundaries of knowledge, providing students with unparalleled access to cutting-edge research facilities and resources.