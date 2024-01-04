Southco Introduces New ST-20L Embedded Hinge

Published: January 4, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 January 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its successful line of friction hinges with a low profile version that enables reliable position control in limited space applications. The ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge offers a new solution for mounting small lids and display screens that need to be lifted and held securely in place, at any angle.

