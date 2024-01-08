Heicoders Academy Launches Software Engineering Nanodegree to Facilitate Career Transitions

Published: January 8, 2024

Education provider kickstarts new Software Engineering Nanodegree programme, aimed at bridging skill gaps among professionals with flexible and accessible tech education.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – In an era where technological skills are essential, Heicoders Academy is redefining the landscape of technology education in Singapore with the launch of its Software Engineering Nanodegree.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.