DHL Express fortifies Asia Pacific leadership team with key appointment changes

Published: January 8, 2024

  • Yung C. Ooi now leads the Commercial function for DHL Express Asia Pacific after taking over from Yasmin Khan, who has retired after 23 years at DHL Group
  • Andy Chiang is named the Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau
  • Ji Hun (Michael) Han is appointed Managing Director for DHL Express Korea as he takes over from Byung Koo Han, who has also retired after 16 years at DHL Group
  • Chee Choong Ng is the new Managing Director for DHL Express Taiwan
  • They are all members of the Asia Pacific Management Board
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is pleased to announce several strategic appointment changes for Asia Pacific to foster continued growth. The company has appointed Yung C. Ooi as Asia Pacific’s Senior Vice President for Commercial. Yung takes over from Yasmin Khan, who has entered her well-deserved retirement after 23 years at the DHL Group. Yung was most recently the Country Manager for DHL Express Taiwan.

