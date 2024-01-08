Silicon Box Accelerates Industry Leadership With Production Commencement at its World Leading Advanced Packaging Facility and Series B Fundraising
Company is leading the pack to bring affordable, high performance, power-optimized, scalable solutions that enable next-gen large language models (LLM), generative AI, automotive, data centers, and mobile computingSINGAPORE & LAS VEGAS, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – Silicon Box revealed today that its advanced $2B packaging factory in Singapore has been in mass production for early customers since October 2023, shortly after the grand opening of the factory on July 20, 2023 (Silicon Box launches $2B Advanced Packaging Fab). The 750,000 sq. foot facility has ramped up hiring for 24/7 operations. The company is already forecasting high demand on existing capacity and has successfully closed Series B funding to expand production rapidly.
