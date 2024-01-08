Unleash Culinary Creativity with Precision and Convenience: Samsung Expands Line-up of Built-in Kitchen Appliances in Singapore

Providing homeowners with more options to elevate their cooking experience with a wider range of Samsung Built-in Ovens, Induction Hobs and Hoods
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – Samsung Electronics Singapore has expanded its lineup of kitchen appliances to provide new homeowners with a wider range of selection to meet their cooking needs. The expanded lineup includes new Built-in Ovens, Induction Hobs, and two distinct Hood options: the powerful Wall-Mount Hood and space-saving Telescopic Hood.