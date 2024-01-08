Singapore’s company incorporation expert, Think SME, expands service into Hong Kong and China

Amid increasing demand and political instability in Hong Kong and China, Think SME’s expansion promises affordable but expert support for foreign business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to set up business in Singapore.

headquartered in Singapore, today announced its strategic expansion into Hong Kong and China. The move signifies the company’s unwavering commitment to assisting small and medium enterprise owners and entrepreneurs in achieving their full growth potential in an effective and hassle-free way. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – Think SME, a leading accountancy and corporate service provider





Founded in 2013, Think SME is dedicated to providing businesses with tailored specialist support and resources at each stage of their entrepreneurial journey. Equipped with a team of passionate consultants who are fluent in English, Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese, the company aims to be a one-stop shop for SME owners by offering comprehensive support in four key areas: loan and grants applications, marketing and branding, tech solutions, and corporate services. As a full-service provider, Think SME can assist not only with the setup of a new company in Singapore and its ongoing administration but also with funding support, marketing, automation tool and software development. In addition, the firm is a strong advocate of a digital future with paperless processes and can facilitate corporate bank account opening virtually without clients needing to fly over to Singapore.





With offices in Malaysia, India and the Philippines currently, Think SME has achieved great success since its inception and assisted thousands of clients grow and scale their operations. To further bolster its presence in the region, the firm plans to expand its service offerings to Hong Kong and China.





Nick Ang, cofounder and CEO of Think SME, said, “We understand the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises. Our vision is to help companies grow, succeed and prosper. We have been very successful in Southeast Asia, and now we want to help our growing clientele from Hong Kong and China succeed as well.”



These two markets present a great opportunity for the company formation expert to offer its services, given the increasing number of entrepreneurs and prospective business owners looking to expand. Consistently rated as one of the most business- friendly countries in the world, Singapore is an attractive place for foreign entrepreneurs to incorporate. But Singapore’s unique company formation regulations and processes can be challenging to navigate. Witnessing these trends, Think SME sets its sights on pioneering expansion into these two markets and promises to offer top notch and affordable service that brings value to its clients.





Ang concluded, “Setting up a new company in Singapore can be an intimidating and overwhelming process. At Think SME, we offer comprehensive solutions, developed by our experts for each step of the business journey, to simplify the process and ensure clients have the right support and resources to flourish.”

