Innolux to Showcase a Series of Cutting-Edge Breakthrough Products Toward a Better Life

MicroLED display technology and exclusive chat display push the boundaries of Imagination with Revolutionary Technologies
LAS VEGAS, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2024 – Innolux will showcase the latest cutting-edge and breakthrough products and technologies in Las Vegas, U.S. from January 9 to 12. According to President James Yang, Innolux focuses on the development of display and integrating new technology; the company’s products and technologies can be broadly applied in fields such as healthcare, meetings, shopping and entertainment, thereby comprehensively maximizing convenience, security and recreation for the future.