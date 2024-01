2024 Taipei New Year’s Party – Over 170,000 Gather to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Together! Surprise Stage Appearance by Asian Games, Asian Para Games, and Professional Athletes for Countdown and Taipei 101 Fireworks Lighting Up the Taipei Night Sky

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 January 2024 – The curtain has come down on the 2024 Taipei New Year’s Party, a grand success that brought together the strongest lineup of performance artists from around Taiwan, featured the first-ever 1+4 diversified stage set-up, and attracted more than 170,000 revelers. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an and Asian Games, Asian Para Games, and professional athletes took the stage and together counted down to midnight, paired with the dazzling 300-second long “Colorful World” fireworks spectacular, joining everyone to spend New Year’s Eve together and welcome in the year 2024 filled with hope.