NCS announces expanded collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate AI and Cloud Innovation

Published: January 11, 2024

Collaboration includes creation of a dedicated growth engine in NCS, as well as new Intellectual Property (IP) and end-to-end solutions, unlocking greater value for clients in Asia Pacific.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 January 2024 – NCS today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft in Asia Pacific to enable clients to accelerate AI and Cloud solutions. NCS will create a dedicated Microsoft growth engine with comprehensive capabilities across all six Microsoft solution areas[1]. This stronger alliance aims to provide enterprises and governments in Asia Pacific with innovative solutions and new IP by NCS, deployed on Microsoft technology and offered on the Microsoft marketplace.

