NCS announces expanded collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate AI and Cloud Innovation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 January 2024 – NCS today announced anexpanded collaboration with Microsoft in Asia Pacific to enable clients to accelerate AI and Cloud solutions. NCS will create a dedicated Microsoft growth engine with comprehensive capabilities across all six Microsoft solution areas[1]. This stronger alliance aims to provide enterprises and governments in Asia Pacific with innovative solutions and new IP by NCS, deployed on Microsoft technology and offered on the Microsoft marketplace.