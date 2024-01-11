Octopus Expands Digital Payment in Hong Kong Taxis

For the first time, Octopus opens up its payment network to UnionPay, AlipayHK, and Alipay to enable QR payments for Mainland visitors and Hong Kong passengers
Transaction fee waiver and referral programme to accelerate driver sign-up
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 January 2024 – Today Octopus Cards Limited (Octopus) announced that it will enable 21,000 Hong Kong taxi drivers to accept QR payments from UnionPay, AlipayHK and Alipay through the Octopus App for Business and Octopus Mobile POS. From 25 January, Mainland visitors and Hong Kong residents will have more options to pay for their taxi rides.