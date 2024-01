Backbase enters into an agreement with Danske Bank to enhance its digital customer experience

The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform will enable Danske Bank to provide its customers with the best digital customer experience and the latest innovative solution

Modernization and simplification of the existing IT landscape by reducing the number of silo-ed channel applications.



Mobile-first engagement model, establishing a customer-centric approach, seamlessly guiding customers between automated and expert advice.



Unified platform, consolidating data, business logic, and workflows into a single, customer-centric platform for efficient journey orchestration, benefiting both customers and bank employees.



Agility and freedom, enhancing flexibility to swiftly implement business capabilities and adapt to evolving market dynamics.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, has made an agreement with Danske Bank , a leading Nordic bank based in Copenhagen, Denmark.This agreement provides Danske Bank with access to Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, which will progressively be implemented across our digital channels in the coming years. This will enable Danske Bank to offer its customers a continuously improved digital customer experience, as the enhanced flexibility allows it to tailor its business operations around customer journeys.Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer at Danske Bank, highlights: “.”Our Engagement Banking Platform plays a pivotal role in achieving:Christian Bornfeld, Head of Personal Customers and Financial Crime Risk and Prevention at Danske Bank, says: “.”Jouk Pleiter, Founder and CEO of Backbase, shares, “”Hashtag: #Backbase, #digitalbanking, #engagementbanking, #omnichannel, #bankingplatform