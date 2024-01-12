MHESI organizes “Future Thailand” event, showcasing many achievements of first 3 months in office, and outlining policy initiatives to enhance Thailand’s scientific and higher education future under the leadership of HESI Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – H.E. Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (HESI) of Thailand, has stated the outcome, results, and achievements of the first 3-month in office, as well as giving policy outlines of the Thai science, technology, and innovation (STI) system in strengthening Thailand’s future development in the event “Future Thailand”, together with more than 800 key individuals, comprising of presidents of universities from all over the country, public sector executives and leaders of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), and researchers in the Thai STI system.