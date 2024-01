Uncover Fortune Finds in Singapore Early This Lunar New Year with iShopChangi’s Deals

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 –From now to 14 February 2024, both non-travellers and travellers alike can begin their festive shopping early on iShopChangi, the ultimate one-stop destination for all Lunar New Year essentials. Toast to the Year of the Dragon in style with an array of Fortune Finds , skipping the crowds through the ease of online shopping. Find everything from high-end spirits from celebrated labels like Glenfiddich to spring cleaning essentials from renowned brands like Dyson , and savour gourmet treats from household names like Mdm Ling Bakery , and more, with exclusive savings, promotion codes and flash sales. But that’s not all! This year’s shopping spree is further enhanced with iShopChangi’s gift-wrapping service , adding a touch of elegance to your festive preparations.