Uncover Fortune Finds in Singapore Early This Lunar New Year with iShopChangi’s Deals
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – From now to 14 February 2024, both non-travellers and travellers alike can begin their festive shopping early on iShopChangi, the ultimate one-stop destination for all Lunar New Year essentials. Toast to the Year of the Dragon in style with an array of Fortune Finds, skipping the crowds through the ease of online shopping. Find everything from high-end spirits from celebrated labels like Glenfiddich to spring cleaning essentials from renowned brands like Dyson, and savour gourmet treats from household names like Mdm Ling Bakery, and more, with exclusive savings, promotion codes and flash sales. But that’s not all! This year’s shopping spree is further enhanced with iShopChangi’s gift-wrapping service, adding a touch of elegance to your festive preparations.