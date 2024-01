WellCell Successfully Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Closing Price on Debut Day 164% Higher than Offer Price

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Neswire – 12 January 2024 –(“WellCell” or the “Company”; together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, stock code: 2477), a comprehensive telecommunication network support and ICT integration service provider and software developer in the PRC, is successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”) today.