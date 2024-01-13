Indonesian President visits VinFast manufacturing complex
HAI PHONG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 January 2024 – On January 13, 2024, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as part of his state visit to Vietnam, visited the VinFast electric automobile and motorcycle manufacturing complex in Hai Phong and received a firsthand look at the Vietnamese brand’s premium electric vehicles. Prior to that, in Hanoi, President Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had met with partnering businesses from the two countries, including VinFast and GSM.