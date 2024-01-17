Labour Minister H.E. Heng Sour and SDF CEO Ky Sokkim Tour Prince Horology

Cambodia’s Premier Watchmaking Initiative Funded by Philanthropist and Prince Group Chairman Chen Zhi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2024 – H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and Mr. Ky Sokkim, CEO of the Skills Development Fund (SDF), recently toured the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center. This center is a key project funded by philanthropist Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, to impart the art of Swiss watchmaking techniques to Cambodian students.