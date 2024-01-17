Suavislash has been honored with the “Best Eyelash Salon Award” and ” Beauty & Wellness Awards ” in the 2023 “Jessica” Beauty Awards in Hong Kong
In 2024, the stores will introduce new eye services
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2024 – Suavislash’s high-quality eyelash services have led the brand to receive numerous awards in the beauty industry in recent years. These include the Sassy Best Of Hong Kong Reader Awards in 2019, the PRESTIGE “Beauty & Wellness Awards” for Best Lash Treatment in 2020. Last year, they were awarded the “Best Eyelash Salon Award” and ” Beauty & Wellness Awards ” The Best Eyelash Extension. JESSICA is a highly authoritative media outlet in the Asian fashion and beauty industry with over 20 years of history. Winning awards from online voting and local professional beauty organizations enhance consumer confidence in the brand’s quality.
