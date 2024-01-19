DHL Express achieves Top Employer accolade for 10th consecutive year, reiterating a decade of strong people culture
- “Employee listening”, “Sustainability” and “Talent Acquisition” topics saw biggest improvements
- 12 Asia Pacific countries and territories have been certified in the past 10 years
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has earned the Top Employer certification once again for Asia Pacific. This year, seven countries were also named Top Employer, including India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.