Embark on a Divine Epicurean Odyssey: “Seafood Loves Sake. 2024” Returns for its 4th Unforgettable Gourmet Affair
A Gastronomic Symphony Orchestrated by JFOODO in Joint with 16 Handpicked Restaurants in Singapore, Unveiling an Unparalleled Wine and Culinary Extravaganza
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (“JFOODO”), in collaboration with 16 renowned restaurants throughout Singapore, is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated “Seafood Loves Sake. 2024” gourmet festival (the “Campaign”) for its 4th edition. This time-determined event will showcase 32 sets of exquisite pairs of seafood and sake, offering a unique savoury experience for food and wine enthusiasts. The Campaign will be divided into two phases, allowing patrons ample opportunity to indulge in this gastronomic delight. The first phase will run from 20th January to 8th February 2024, featuring thirteen participating restaurants. The second phase will take place from 26th February to 17th March 2024, with three additional restaurants offering their picked creations.