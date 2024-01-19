Embark on a Divine Epicurean Odyssey: “Seafood Loves Sake. 2024” Returns for its 4th Unforgettable Gourmet Affair

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 –

(“JFOODO”), in collaboration with 16 renowned restaurants throughout Singapore, is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated “

” gourmet festival (the “Campaign”) for its 4th edition. This time-determined event will showcase 32 sets of exquisite pairs of seafood and sake, offering a unique savoury experience for food and wine enthusiasts. The Campaign will be divided into two phases, allowing patrons ample opportunity to indulge in this gastronomic delight. The first phase will run from

, featuring thirteen participating restaurants. The second phase will take place from

, with three additional restaurants offering their picked creations.