SHANGHAI TANG X JACKY TSAI：Auspicious Dragon

Published: January 19, 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – Since its establishment in 1994, SHANGHAI TANG has been committed to supporting the development of contemporary art in China, and has collaborated with a number of Chinese artists to launch limited edition products, striving to pass on the light of art to a wider audience. SHANGHAI TANG has collaborated with artist Jacky Tsai over the years, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the brand launched ‘A Garden of Vibrant Dreams’, a special collection inspired by the vibrant beauty of nature and the power of color in a world of dreams. In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, which marks SHANGHAI TANG’s 30th anniversary, the brand celebrates a renewed collaboration with artist Jacky Tsai, emphasizing the strong heritage of art that SHANGHAI TANG has always incorporated into the brand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.