SHANGHAI TANG X JACKY TSAI：Auspicious Dragon
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – Since its establishment in 1994, SHANGHAI TANG has been committed to supporting the development of contemporary art in China, and has collaborated with a number of Chinese artists to launch limited edition products, striving to pass on the light of art to a wider audience. SHANGHAI TANG has collaborated with artist Jacky Tsai over the years, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the brand launched ‘A Garden of Vibrant Dreams’, a special collection inspired by the vibrant beauty of nature and the power of color in a world of dreams. In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, which marks SHANGHAI TANG’s 30th anniversary, the brand celebrates a renewed collaboration with artist Jacky Tsai, emphasizing the strong heritage of art that SHANGHAI TANG has always incorporated into the brand.