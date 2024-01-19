Now TV introduces new streaming service option for simultaneous multi-device viewing without set-top box

1O1O, csl. customers can register and participate in online game for a chance to win tickets to Tatler XFEST: Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF match

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – Now TV announced the addition of a new streaming service option in the form of an over-the-top (OTT) video-streaming app, offering a flexible and convenient way for more customers to enjoy exciting world-class programmes, including the live broadcast of the highly anticipated Tatler XFEST: Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF exhibition match. Now TV customers can participate in a game for a chance to win tickets for a first-hand experience of the event.Starting today, 1O1O, csl and Club Sim monthly subscribers can be among the first to register for selected channel packs provided by the “Now TV – Now Player” app to enjoy a wide range of programmes, including popular movies, dramas, sports, and documentaries, without the need for a set-top box. The app supports simultaneous viewing on two devices, which, coupled with the smart TV-version Now TV app, smartphones, and tablets, provides ideal viewing options for different members of the household.Bruce Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer, HKT, said, “Since its launch in 2003, Now TV has been committed to curating an array of top-notch programmes for viewers. The newly introduced service option provides users with a more flexible and convenient viewing experience, offering an alternative for users who find a set-top box unsuitable for their home environment. Meanwhile, we will continue to seek out more quality content from around the world to cater for different viewers while consolidating Now TV’s status as Hong Kong’s leading content aggregator.”As the official broadcaster for the Hong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CF exhibition match, which will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium on 4 February, Now TV will not only provide free live coverage of the event on Now Sport Prime (Ch. 630), but also present an experience and content unique to Now TV users.Derek Choi, Managing Director, Consumer Marketing & Pay TV, HKT, said, “We are delighted to be the event’s local host broadcaster, bringing this high-quality exhibition match in Hong Kong to Now TV users through live broadcast. On top of this, users can enjoy our broadcast of the public training session of the Inter Miami CF team on 3 February. We will also exclusively feature the impressive skills of football star Messi as well as other players through the GOAT Cam* during the entire match, with the aim of presenting this exhilarating match from different angles.”In addition, from 22 to 26 January, new or designated existing subscribers of Now TV can participate in a game for a chance to win two highly sought-after tickets to the match, each valued at up to HK$4,880. For details, please refer to the promotions on the “Now TV – Now Player” app.*GOAT Cam function is available for designated live matches through the “Now TV – Now Player” app.Hashtag: #NowTV #HKT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people’s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



For more information, please visit