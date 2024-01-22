OnePlus 12 Launch Event will take place in New Delhi on January 23
NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 January 2024 – Global technology brand OnePlus has announced its highly anticipated launch event for the OnePlus 12, scheduled to take place on January 23, 2024, in New Delhi. With the specifications released by OnePlus thus far, the OnePlus 12 is poised to establish itself as the unrivaled flagship smartphone of 2024, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. Today, we will delve into everything we currently know about the OnePlus 12.