Smooth Beyond Belief: OnePlus Debuts the OnePlus 12

Published: January 23, 2024

Celebrating a decade of OnePlus, the new flagship OnePlus 12 is a masterpiece that delivers an all-round fast and smooth user experience with the Trinity Engine, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, and elegant design

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2024 – Global technology brand OnePlus today officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Representing the culmination of OnePlus’ decade-long pursuit for excellence and innovation, the OnePlus 12 boasts the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and OnePlus’ iconic modern elegant design, delivering an unparalleled flagship experience that is incredibly fast and smooth.

