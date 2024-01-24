Watsons Singapore Launches Tru Niagen® Immune, a Groundbreaking Formula for Age Transformation and Immunity Boost
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2024 – Tru Niagen® Immune, the latest innovation from the creators of the esteemed Tru Niagen brand, is set to revolutionise the health supplement industry. Developed through extensive research and scientific breakthroughs, Tru Niagen® Immune goes beyond being a mere supplement. It represents the culmination of relentless efforts aimed at reshaping the ageing process and bolstering overall well-being. This new and improved formula, solely distributed at Watsons stores and online, features an increased serving of Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) from 100mg to an elevated 150mg. What truly sets Tru Niagen® Immune apart is the incorporation of potent nutrients such as VegD3®, Zinc, Vitamin C, and Theracurmin® – a unique synergy designed to fortify the body’s immunity like never before.
Regardless of one’s current age, this innovative supplement is poised to restore the vigour reminiscent of youthful days. It’s not just about ageing gracefully; it’s about seizing the full potential of later years. Rediscover the essence of youthful energy and vitality – redefine the way you age with Tru Niagen® Immune.
Customers’ TRU stories
Countless satisfied Tru Niagen users have experienced revitalised youthful energy through the power of Tru Niagen® Immune. Discover firsthand the impact of Tru Niagen on them.
