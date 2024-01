OnePlus Reinforces User Safety by Joining the App Defense Alliance as the First OEM Partner

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 January 2024 – OnePlus, a global technology leader, today announced its pivotal partnership with the App Defense Alliance (ADA), becoming the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join this crucial security coalition. This strategic alliance underscores OnePlus’s unwavering commitment to protecting user privacy and enhancing device security.