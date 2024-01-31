The Counselling Place Introduces Personalised Parent Coaching In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 January 2024 – The Counselling Place is proud to announce the introduction of its new parent coaching service. The transformative offering aims to equip parents and caregivers with essential skills and strategies for cultivating strong, healthy relationships with the children they are caring for.The Counselling Place’s parent coaching service is a focused, skill-based approach, providing tools, ideas, and support for various parenting challenges without delving into underlying issues. It addresses common concerns such as behavioural problems in children and teenagers, stress-related parenting issues, best parenting practices, developmental activities, navigating transitions or crises, coping with divorce, and managing practical issues like time management and education concerns. The coaching service is tailored to diverse family structures, offering assistance with general parenting questions and empowering individuals to foster healthier family dynamics. The parent coaching service aims to enhance self-awareness, reduce stress, and build confidence for individuals in parenting or caregiving roles. The Counselling Place’s multicultural team of psychologists, counsellors, and psychotherapists are equipped with first-hand parenting and expatriate experience and cater to diverse family needs, creating a supportive environment, particularly for expatriates seeking effective support.Since its establishment in 2006, The Counselling Place, like many other organisations in the counselling sector, has faced hurdles associated with the ongoing stigma surrounding mental health support-seeking in Singapore and various Asian countries. The organisation acknowledges the cultural shame and fear that deter individuals, particularly those from traditional backgrounds, from seeking assistance. This stigma also extends to parent coaching, posing challenges for many Asian parents in accessing support. Nevertheless, The Counselling Place remains dedicated to dismantling these barriers and promoting a culture where individuals from diverse backgrounds feel empowered to seek the necessary support for fostering healthier family dynamics.In its ongoing commitment to comprehensive mental health services, The Counselling Place provides several services, from online counselling to anxiety therapy and couples therapy in Singapore . The organisation plans to continuously evaluate and expand its offerings to ensure individuals, couples, and families receive the best possible care on their mental health journey. With a team of dedicated professionals, The Counselling Place remains focused on providing up-to-date and diverse services, catering to the specific needs of clients seeking support.For more information, please visit https://www.thecounsellingplace.com/ Hashtag: #TheCounsellingPlace

