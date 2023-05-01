Guojiao1573 “Let the World Savor China” Global Tour Embarks on Singapore, Unveiling New Development Opportunities for Chinese Baijiu
LUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 May 2023 – During April 26th to 27th, Guojiao1573’s “Let the World Savor China” global tour arrived in Singapore, commencing a new chapter of exploration for Chinese Baijiu. Together with representatives from various fields, including the economy, culture, art, academia, and others, Luzhou Laojiao collaborated in exchange activities such as the “Culture and Innovation Forum” and school-enterprise visits, fostering cultural communication and seeking development opportunities together.
In 2023, the bilateral relations between China and Singapore have been elevated from a “comprehensive cooperative partnership that keeps pace with the times” to a “forward-looking partnership with high quality in all aspects”. Practical cooperation and cultural exchanges across various domains between both nations have entered a new phase of high-quality development. Against this backdrop, the “global tour” emphasizing economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchange, and cultural immersion has arrived in Singapore, attracting significant interest from diverse sectors in both China and Singapore.
During the ongoing global tour in Singapore, Han Fangming Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and President of the Chahar Society, highlighted that the world is currently undergoing profound changes, presenting new opportunities and challenges constantly. He expressed his aspirations to leverage this forum to explore fresh prospects for companies from both nations to expand globally in the post-pandemic era. This would entail sharing experiences and inspirations and collaborating on deepening China-Singapore cooperation in the new situation, thereby contributing towards fostering economic development and human civilization progress in both countries and beyond. Han Fangming also voiced his hope that Guojiao 1573’s global tour will serve as a platform for fostering innovative thinking and enhancing cooperation.
In 2023, the bilateral relations between China and Singapore have been elevated from a “comprehensive cooperative partnership that keeps pace with the times” to a “forward-looking partnership with high quality in all aspects”. Practical cooperation and cultural exchanges across various domains between both nations have entered a new phase of high-quality development. Against this backdrop, the “global tour” emphasizing economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchange, and cultural immersion has arrived in Singapore, attracting significant interest from diverse sectors in both China and Singapore.
During the ongoing global tour in Singapore, Han Fangming Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and President of the Chahar Society, highlighted that the world is currently undergoing profound changes, presenting new opportunities and challenges constantly. He expressed his aspirations to leverage this forum to explore fresh prospects for companies from both nations to expand globally in the post-pandemic era. This would entail sharing experiences and inspirations and collaborating on deepening China-Singapore cooperation in the new situation, thereby contributing towards fostering economic development and human civilization progress in both countries and beyond. Han Fangming also voiced his hope that Guojiao 1573’s global tour will serve as a platform for fostering innovative thinking and enhancing cooperation.