HKT becomes Hong Kong’s first telecommunications service provider partnering with Blacknut to introduce brand-new cloud gaming experience

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) –HKT has partnered with Blacknut, a premium game streaming platform, to launch cloud gaming services, allowing customers to enjoy unlimited access to over 500 games from Blacknut on multiple devices simultaneously for a monthly fee.