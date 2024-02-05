Hong Kong Techathon+ 2024 Successfully Concluded

Opened to Overseas Tertiary Institutions for the First Time and with Record-breaking Numbers in Participation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – Hong Kong Techathon+ 2024 (HK Techathon+ 2024), the highly anticipated academic spectacle in innovation and technology (I&T), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and ten co-organising universities, namely The City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Lingnan University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Education University of Hong Kong, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The University of Hong Kong, has successfully concluded with overwhelming support and applause.